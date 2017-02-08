Cairo: ‘Toro in Europe in two years’

By Football Italia staff

President Urbano Cairo confirms Sinisa Mihajlovic must take Torino to Europe “within two years”.

The Granata are aiming to qualify for the Europa League this season, but are currently only ninth in the Serie A table.

“He [Mihajlovic] has a two-year contract,” Cairo noted on Radio24.

“His goal is to get to Europe within two years. If we hadn’t missed so many penalties we’d be a lot closer to Europe, unfortunately it happens and I don’t blame anyone.

“The last time we got to Europe we won seven of our last 10 games, we have the space to do well, I don’t know if it will be enough.

“I’ve spent €100m over the last four years, this year €34m, the most in the last three years.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.