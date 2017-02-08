Milan board meets tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Milan’s board will meet tomorrow to officially call a shareholders’ meeting.

It had already been reported that the meeting would be called this week, as it’s necessary to complete the sale of the club to Sino-Europe Sports.

Now calciomercato.com and MilanNews are both reporting that a board meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, after which the shareholders’ meeting will officially be called.

The first call will be on March 1, and the second will be March 3, and all being well the sale will be completed on the latter date.

The Rossoneri are 99.93 per cent owned by Fininvest, who have requested the meeting for tomorrow.

As such the meetings are merely formalities which are legally required to complete the sale to the Chinese consortium.

