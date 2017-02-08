NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Rincon: ‘Juventus must be humble’
By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincón warns Juventus to be “humble” against Crotone, as he makes his first Serie A start.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Genoa in January, and has so far made four substitute appearances for Max Allegri’s side.

However, he is in the starting XI for today’s match, as the champions look to take advantage of their game in hand. Click here to follow the game on our Liveblog.

“I’m happy, it’s an important game with which to get closer to the Scudetto,” Rincón told SportMediaset ahead of the match.

“We can’t underestimate them, we have to show the right commitment. We can’t go in with the wrong approach, we need to play this game to win, but with humility and the correct attitude.

“It will be a tough match, but we want to take this bonus.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies