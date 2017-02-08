Rincon: ‘Juventus must be humble’

By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincón warns Juventus to be “humble” against Crotone, as he makes his first Serie A start.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Genoa in January, and has so far made four substitute appearances for Max Allegri’s side.

However, he is in the starting XI for today’s match, as the champions look to take advantage of their game in hand. Click here to follow the game on our Liveblog.

“I’m happy, it’s an important game with which to get closer to the Scudetto,” Rincón told SportMediaset ahead of the match.

“We can’t underestimate them, we have to show the right commitment. We can’t go in with the wrong approach, we need to play this game to win, but with humility and the correct attitude.

“It will be a tough match, but we want to take this bonus.”

