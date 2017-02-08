Ferrari: 'Chance for Crotone'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone defender Gian Marco Ferrari is determined to “show our potential” against Juventus this evening.

The rescheduled Serie A Week 18 match kicks off at 17.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“The stadium is packed, we’re playing against a great team and are happy because we can show our potential, making up for the defeat in Palermo,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We still believe in safety and will continue fighting until it becomes mathematically impossible.”

The Calabrians are in penultimate place and fresh from a 1-0 defeat in Sicily.

This is their first ever Serie A campaign.

