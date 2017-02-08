Marotta: 'Inter culture of alibis'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta locked down Max Allegri and urged Inter to “accept defeat rather than the culture of alibis.”

The Bianconeri visit Crotone at the Stadio Scida at 17.00 GMT, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“When one is considered the favourites, it’s important not to underestimate the opposition. A lot depends on our attitude and motivation in this game, as we still remember the defeat to Parma and again today face a team with nothing to lose,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

Naturally, he was asked about the on-going controversy after the Derby d’Italia, as Inter continue to accuse the referee of favouring Juventus and publishing unseen video footage of incidents.

“I am slightly embarrassed to reply to questions about the Inter controversy. I didn’t think that after such a wonderful match they would go to analyse incidents that never happened.

“I think we should incentivise the culture of accepting defeat rather than the culture of alibis. I could list incidents that went against us, but it would be inopportune.”

Arsenal continue to be linked with a summer swoop for Juve Coach Allegri.

“Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good.

“There is no reason for him to leave Juventus, as there is great mutual admiration and affection.”

