Gnoukouri heart problem diagnosed

By Football Italia staff

Inter-owned midfielder Assane Gnoukouri, on loan at Udinese, must rest for three months after he was diagnosed with cardiac problems.

Udinese released a statement this evening confirming tests made over the last few days highlighted he was not passed fit to be a professional athlete.

Gnoukouri will now be ordered to rest for three months and repeat the tests to see if the issue has been resolved.

The 20-year-old Ivorian has been in Italy since 2013 and came up through the Inter youth academy.

He was famously given his Serie A debut at 18 by Roberto Mancini in a Milan Derby.

