Callejon: 'CR7 best in the world'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli star Jose Callejon admits he’d have preferred not to face his old club Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League.

The second leg is at the Stadio San Paolo, as Napoli topped their group in qualifying and the reigning trophy holders did not.

“I have mixed feelings,” Callejon wrote on UEFA’s Instagram during a Q&A.

“I feel happiness because I am coming home, but I wouldn’t have wanted to meet them so early into the competition, as they are the reigning champions.

“I am nonetheless sure it will be a special game. I have good memories of my time playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League, including when the club won the competition.

“Luis Figo was my favourite growing up, because he played in my position. I was a big fan. In my view, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best in the world right now. I consider him to be the most complete player.”

Callejon was also asked about life in the Napoli locker room and his musical tastes.

“I personally listen to some flamenco on the bus and in the locker room. The same is true of Pepe Reina, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kalidou Koulibaly.”

