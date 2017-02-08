Bonucci: 'Juve showed patience'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci praised the Juventus “patience” to unlock both Inter and Crotone after a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Scida.

Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain eventually got the goals in this rescheduled Week 18 match, but Gigi Buffon was practically undisturbed throughout.

“This is how Crotone play, we knew they’d wait for us behind the ball and we needed patience to find spaces between the lines,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“In the first half we played a little below our usual tempo, but the determination after the restart pushed us on to three very important points as we go towards a sixth consecutive Scudetto.

“People said Juventus were in crisis, but criticism only motivates us to do better and prove them wrong.

“Before the Inter game, we had broken through early on in the opening 20 minutes and that made it easier. Against Inter and today we took a while longer and had to show great patience to find the key.”

