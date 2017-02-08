Maiorino: 'Milan crisis of results'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Rocco Maiorino insists they have “a crisis of results, not performances” ahead of tonight’s trip to Bologna.

The rescheduled Week 18 tie kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 GMT, follow all the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“It’s a crisis of results at the moment, but not of performances, as the team is playing well,” he told Mediaset Premium after four consecutive defeats in all competition.

“Carlos Bacca is someone who lives for the goal and if he doesn’t score or make his mark on the match, it irritates him. I don’t see any difficulties in our current system and I’m sure he’ll have a great game.

“In difficult moments, the young players must prove they’ve got character. This is a compact, united group and I think over the next few games they’ll prove all their worth.”

