De Boer agent slams Inter players

By Football Italia staff

Frank de Boer’s representative claims Inter players “considered themselves superstars and didn’t have the right attitude.”

The Dutchman lasted only 84 days on the Nerazzurri bench, losing over half the competitive games, but they have since surged up the table under Stefano Pioli.

“Frank is waiting for an important project, the right one for his ideas, so we can rule out considering offers to start work immediately,” agent Guido Albers told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We have received proposals and I’d like to point out they were more than a few. Already straight after he left Inter we received various calls, but he only wants to start with the necessary time to get to work.

“Frank is open to any League, as he is a Coach of great quality and would have no problem adapting. He could do well in the Liga, Bundesliga, Premier League, Ligue 1 and even Serie A.

“At Inter he did not have the necessary time to work. Everyone knew it would take a while to introduce certain ideas, but Frank was not given the chance.

“Inter are a top club, it’s all fantastic and nobody can doubt that, but the Coach needed far more time. In any case, he remembers the experience in Milan, albeit brief, with pleasure.

“Unfortunately there was more than one thing that went wrong. The attitude of some players was not the best. Some considered themselves superstars.

“Frank had a certain type of team in mind, but the squad was too large and over the summer there should’ve been some sales. This didn’t happen, then some players who weren’t needed ended up going in January. For example, Felipe Melo.”

