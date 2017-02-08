Deulofeu: 'Never a game like it!'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu admitted he has “never seen a game like this with nine against 11” after he inspired Milan’s victory at Bologna.

The Rossoneri saw Gabriel Paletta sent off after 36 minutes, then Juraj Kucka at the hour mark, but in the final moments Deulofeu set up Mario Pasalic’s tap-in.

“An incredible night. These are three points of astonishing importance and we are very happy,” the winger on loan from Everton told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“We honoured the jersey, as Milan is an historic club and must always be honoured with performances of such determination. I thought the red cards were harsh, though.

“These three points feel like they are worth six. In fact, let’s say they are worth 10! I’ve never seen a game like this, with nine against 11.

“I ran to the by-line and I saw Pasalic there. I don’t do easy things, I try to do the difficult things and when I saw him there, I had to try.

“Day by day, game by game, this Milan of young players with this hunger and character can go far.”

