Montella: 'Milan have a soul'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella said tonight’s Milan victory down to nine men away to Bologna was “worth more than three points, as the team proved it has soul.”

The Rossoneri saw Gabriel Paletta and then Juraj Kucka sent off before the hour mark, but Gerard Deulofeu set up a Mario Pasalic tap-in at the 89th minute.

“It was difficult to hold in emotions after a game like this. It’s a great victory that is worth more than three points, as it proves this is a team with a soul, heart and balls too,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We needed this to show ourselves that this spirit was within us and it was a victory earned with sheer determination.

“Naturally during the season there are peaks and troughs, but our biggest problem was a lot of injuries and defeats in quick succession, freakish defeats, because the one with Udinese you lose once a year.

“Those results made it look as if Milan were losing their way, but we absolutely were not. The results were bad, not the performances.

“I told the lads at half-time that this was a game that needed to be a turning point and it’s what I saw. I’d seen teams down to 10 men turn games around, but winning with nine men was even more extraordinary.

“I want to compliment Andrea Poli, as in a moment of great difficulty he was absolutely essential today and helped out every single teammate.

“He had an injury too, so we were basically down to eight and a half men, but he worked so hard and I wanted to single him out for praise.”

