Donadoni: 'Nightmare scenario'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni took “responsibility” after Bologna were beaten at home by nine-man Milan. “It was the nightmare scenario.”

Gabriel Paletta saw red after 36 minutes, followed on the hour mark by Juraj Kucka, but Mario Pasalic still tapped in the winner at the 89th at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

“In the second half we did everything we shouldn’t have done,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We failed to take advantage of being two men up. We were far too static, not sharp enough and our desire to make up for the defeat to Napoli made us anxious.

“It’s my responsibility. Conceding a goal in those circumstances means we did not have the necessary sharpness. I am sorry.

“The jeers from the fans are only natural, as we lost at home with 11 against nine. I take responsibility. We paid for naïve errors, allowed some absurd counter-attacks and our crosses into the box were often misplaced.

“When you are against nine men, it sparks that belief you simply have to win and instead it penalised us. We’ve got to learn from this.

“As time wore on, we got more and more frenetic, hectic and unfocused. Conceding the goal at the end was just the nightmare scenario.

“Milan have talented wingers and they got to the by-line too easily in those situations. We should’ve been sharper and prevented them getting there, but it only created more anxiety and more mistakes.”

Mattia Destro missed some more sitters and was again insulted by the Bologna supporters.

“When a striker doesn’t score, people put excessive responsibility on to his shoulders. He is having some difficulties, but he tried and worked hard. We should’ve supported him better.”

