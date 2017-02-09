Sainsbury: 'Big responsibility at Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Trent Sainsbury is happy to have signed for Inter and admits playing for the club comes with big responsibilities.

The 25-year-old is a new arrival at the San Siro, on loan from Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning, and is the first Australian to have ever joined the Nerazzurri.

"Everyone here is very nice and has welcomed me well. That makes the adaptation easy," the defender said during a Twitter Q & A session with fans.

"It is a great experience, at a big club like Inter there are big responsibilities.

"If I can show my qualities, hopefully the boss can pick me. The group is united, they are all very happy and get along with one another."

Sainsbury was then asked which defender had had the biggest influence on his career to date.

"Definitely Javier Zanetti! I am here at such an important team to improve and learn a lot - the Italian culture too.

"The League in Italy is more tactical and technical, the quality of the players is very high.

"I have only just arrived, I am looking to adjust at Inter before anything else and to Italian football in general."

Finally, Inter's new number 20 said Coach Stefano Pioli had made a positive first impression on him.

"He welcomed me very well, it is exciting to take part in his training sessions.

"I am focused on the pitch and I know how to read the game."

