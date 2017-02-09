Inter appeal against Icardi, Perisic bans

By Football Italia staff

Inter announce they have appealed against the two-match bans handed to captain Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Both players were given the punishment in the wake of the Nerazzurri's 1-0 defeat to Juventus in last Sunday's Derby D'Italia, a match plagued by controversial decisions.

Croatian Perisic was sent off late on by referee Nicola Rizzoli for dissent after Stefano Pioli's team were denied a late penalty, while Icardi was subsequently sanctioned for kicking the ball in the direction of the whistle-blower in protest.

As such, both men are due to miss Inter's upcoming Serie A fixtures with Empoli and Bologna, but in a statement shared on their official website the San Siro club revealed they have appealed the decision.

"Inter communicates that it has forwarded its appeal against the decision by the Giudice Sportivo to ban its players Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi for two matches," the statement reads.

