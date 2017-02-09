Nestorovski not thinking of future

By Football Italia staff

Palermo's Ilija Nestorovski won't consider his future until the end of the season, but says he must be starting games.

The Macedonian forward has been a shining light in the Rosanero's poor campaign to date, scoring nine Serie A goals in a side that look destined for relegation.

The 26-year-old's form has led to speculation he will move on to pastures new come the summer, but he insists that his current priority is simply to continue scoring and doing the best he can.

"I am not thinking about anything until the end of the season," Nestorovski told Corriere Dello Sport.

"Challenges? Of course, to win the Capocanniere in Serie A - to always be the best. If you are the best, all eyes will always be on you.

"I could go to Rome or Turin, but if I don't play then the fire burns out. I haven't changed, people ask me whether I want to go to Napoli, Juve or Real?

"I want to be happy, and if I am on the bench I am not."

Nestorovski then added that life in Italy is paradise compared to in his homeland of Macedonia.

"Before, I didn't have great teams or any money. Today I am in paradise!

"Goals are a joy for me. Before, even if I was on a team winning 5-0, it would be like I had lost if I hadn't scored."

