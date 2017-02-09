Callejon: 'A dream come true'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli's Jose Callejon says it is 'a dream come true' to be facing former club Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old is a product of Los Blancos' youth academy system but left the Bernabeu in 2013 in order to seek first team football.

"The truth is that it is [a dream]. I dreamed about coming back," Callejon told Spanish daily AS during an extended interview.

"I hoped it wouldn't be now, the Round of 16 is a little early to be facing Real Madrid, but that's how the draw wanted it.

"The dressing room reacted well, it is a challenge for everyone. But we cannot talk about Madrid until Saturday, the boss would get angry!

"Madrid are the best club in the world, we have to be careful with virtually everyone."

Callejon did, however, add that the European champions have a lot to fear about the Azzurri in the upcoming Champions League tie.

"A lot of things! We are in a good moment, we are on a long streak of games without losing and we will have the return at San Paolo, which will be spectacular."

The attacking midfielder is in his fourth season in Italian football and revealed that Naples now feels like a second home.

"I love the people here, I feel like another Neopolitan. They are very kind, they open their hearts to you, like in the south of Spain.

"My retirement is very far in the future, I still haven't planned it. I have just renewed my contract and I am happy here in Naples.

"I want to enjoy myself here with these people and achieve something great. That's all I am interested in."

