Thursday February 9 2017
'Napoli players love Sarri style'
By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon has heaped praise on the two Napoli Coaches he has worked under, Rafa Benitez and Maurizio Sarri.

The 29-year-old's Spanish compatriot Benitez was responsible for signing him from Real Madrid in 2013, and he has since enjoyed a successful period at the San Paolo.

"I was very happy [at Real Madrid], but I felt I needed to take a step forward in my career and be a first team regular," Callejon told Spanish daily AS.

"Rafa Benitez called me and told me that I would do well here. I didn't doubt it for a second."

Shortly after Callejon's arrival in Naples, Benitez told publicly stated his belief that his new aquisition could score 20 goals in a season, comments that the attacking midfielder admits put pressure on him but were to his benefit.

"That sentence put pressure on me, but it worked! I was very happy with him, he taught me a lot, we won two trophies and I got my first call-up to the national team. I can only thank him."

After Benitez's departure in 2015 and Sarri's appointment, there was speculation as to whether Callejon would seek a move elsewhere. However, the Spaniard insists he and his teammates quickly bought into the former Empoli boss' vision for the club.

"He made a great impression on the group, we loved his style of play. 

"He told me he was going to rely on me, he explained his ideas to me and I was hooked straight away. You can see the results.

"He transmits a lot face to face. We love his training methods - he always wants possession, he always wants us to attack and that we enjoy ourselves. And he achieves it, even Pepe [Reina] enjoys it!"

