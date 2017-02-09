NEWS
Thursday February 9 2017
Callejon on Higuain and Maradona
By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon insists Napoli have moved on from Gonzalo Higuain but feels they are still a little short of winning the Scudetto.

The Argentine forward scored 36 goals during a sensational season for the Partenopei last campaign, but left for rivals Juventus in a controversial mega-money transfer in the summer.

"He was a very important player for us, he scored 36 goals and it is normal that people don't like seeing him wearing the Juve shirt," Callejon explained to Spanish daily AS ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

"But we have managed to move on, we are doing very well. The boss' ideas are bearing fruit after a year and a half.

"We have the mentality that we are a good team and we are doing very well. The positive reviews [about our style of play] give us more confidence and determination to continue that way.

"We need to be more mature in the way we manage some matches, and we also need a little more luck. But I believe we are growing."

Spaniard Callejon also revealed the excitement around the squad at their recent meeting with club legend Diego Maradona.

"All the squad were really looking forward to seeing him, it was fantastic. He spoke with everyone and we took a lot of selfies.

"He promised to come to the Bernabeu to support us, it will be another bit of help for us.

"The last time he came was against Roma in the cup and we won 3-0. Hopefully the same thing happens."

