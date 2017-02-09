Elkann: ‘Inter are sore losers’

By Football Italia staff

Exor President John Elkann declares “it’s amazing Inter’s ability to be sore losers, they should be used to it”.

Following Juventus’ win in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday night, there has been no end to the controversy over referee Nicola Rizzoli’s decisions.

A protest by the Beneamata’s fans is being planned, but the head of the Bianconeri’s holding company tells them to get over it.

“It’s amazing, Inter’s ability to be sore losers, they should be getting used to it,” Elkann said at an event celebrating La Stampa’s 150th anniversary.

“I was at Juventus Stadium, it was a good game, positive even for Inter. I’m sorry that they feel the need to create controversy after a game Juve deservedly won, playing well.

“The important thing is to understand what’s happening on the pitch, and recognise the sportsmanship that Juve have always demonstrated.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.