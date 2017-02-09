Sarri: ‘Napoli aren’t perfect’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri plays down praise of Napoli’s style - “it’s not boxing, you don’t win on points”.

The Partenopei thrashed Bologna 7-1 on Saturday night, understandably garnering praise for their exciting, attacking style.

The Coach held his pre-Genoa Press conference this afternoon, but quickly rebuffed a question about the match after that, against Real Madrid.

“Don’t go any further, if you do I’ll get up and leave,” Sarri warned.

“We’ll talk about Napoli-Genoa or I’m going…

“Are we playing perfect football? We allowed more than 10 shots to our opponents, four goalscoring opportunities. That’s definitely too much.

“Am I angry to see Juve nine points clear, despite our football? No, it’s not boxing. You don’t win on points, you have to win on the pitch.

“Others are better at doing that, even if we’re more easy on the eye. The strongest team is the one at the top of the table.”

Another question was then asked about the next month, where Napoli will have the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, as well as Serie A commitments.

“Do you want to force me to leave. I will speak about Genoa! We’ll think about tomorrow, we’ll see what happens in the next month. We know we have a monstrous schedule with very important games.

“The players have to detach themselves from everything. We need to prepare well, because Genoa are always difficult.

“They’re a difficult team to play against, they can compete with anyone and we’ll need to be very lucid.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.