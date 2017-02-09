Sarri rages at Juventus rumours

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri threatens legal action after a newspaper claimed he had met with Juventus.

It has been reported that Bianconeri Coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the season, with the Old Lady making contingency plans.

Fiorentina’s Paulo Sousa has been heavily linked with the job, but this morning Il Tempo claimed that Sarri had already met with the Turin giants.

“A newspaper claims that I’ve already met with Juventus,” the Partenopei boss fumed.

“I’ll speak with the lawyers and see if there are grounds to sue. This being a totally false report, I will see if there are grounds.”

The club’s Press secretary then intervened to state that any damages would be given to charity.

Sarri was also asked about his contract, and the chance to build a long-term project along with President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Continually updating doesn’t making sense if there are young players who won’t improve overnight, but need months of work.

“I feel an obligation to help them grow, it’s obvious that everyone wants to win but there’s satisfaction in developing young players and a squad.

“Napoli’s transfer strategy was clear, we got young talents with a lot of room to grow.

“We hope they reach their potential as soon as possible, but it’s also clear that these talents are coveted by everyone and it’s not easy to hang onto them.

“I’m not talking about Napoli, but Italian football. There are really big clubs abroad. We were at the top in the 90s, now we’re in the third world.

“Just look at the stadiums abroad.”

