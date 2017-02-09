ADL: ‘Napoli can match Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis believes Napoli “can play on equal terms” with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Partenopei face the holders at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, and the patron believes they can match Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“It will be a heck of a game, and [Diego] Maradona will be in the stands to cheer for us,” De Laurentiis told Premium Sport.

“CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] is a force of nature, but with [Coach Maurizio] Sarri we have a game which is unique in Europe, and with Real Madrid we can play on equal terms.

“Sarri? He still has a four-year contract and I’m monogamous.”

De Laurentiis was also asked about the controversial Derby d’Italia, where Juventus beat Inter 1-0.

“Inter were penalised, but Juve really are a machine.

“The Scudetto? We’re lurking…”

