Allegri to leave Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that Max Allegri and Juventus agreed in January to part ways at the end of the season.

Rumours have been growing in recent weeks that the Coach will leave after this season, and last night he refused to confirm or deny that he could move to Arsenal.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that a mutual decision was taken in January for Allegri to leave the Bianconeri this summer.

The website notes that there has been no falling out or bitterness, but both the club and the Coach feel that the current cycle is coming to an end.

Since Marcello Lippi’s first spell on the bench, no Juve Coach has gone beyond three seasons in Turin.

Fiorentina’s Paulo Sousa is a candidate to replace him, while there are even sensational rumours Luciano Spalletti could leave Roma in order to take over.

Spalletti's contract is up at the end of the current campaign, and so far he has not signed a new deal.

