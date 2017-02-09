Rizzoli rested for Week 24

By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli has been taken out of the firing line for Week 24, following the Derby d’Italia controversy.

The referee has been criticised for his performance in Sunday night’s game, which saw Juventus beat Inter in Turin.

Controversy has been rumbling on since then, with the Nerazzurri believing they were denied two penalties, and Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both receiving two-game suspensions.

Today the officials have been announced for Week 24, and it appears the AIA have decided to take Rizzoli out of the firing line as he's only additional assistant for Sassuolo-Chievo.

Antonio Damato has been put in charge of Lazio’s trip to Milan, while tomorrow’s Napoli-Genoa match will be officiated by Piero Giacomelli.

Serie A Week 24 referees:

Cagliari-Juventus - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Crotone-Roma - Carmine Russo

Fiorentina-Udinese - Maurizio Mariani

Inter-Empoli - Domenico Celi

Lazio-Milan - Antonio Damato

Napoli-Genoa - Piero Giacomelli

Palermo-Atalanta - Daniele Orsato

Sampdoria-Bologna - Michael Fabbri

Sassuolo-Chievo - Pierluigi Pairetto

Torino-Pescara - Fabio Maresca

