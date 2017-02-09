NEWS
Thursday February 9 2017
Rizzoli rested for Week 24
By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli has been taken out of the firing line for Week 24, following the Derby d’Italia controversy.

The referee has been criticised for his performance in Sunday night’s game, which saw Juventus beat Inter in Turin.

Controversy has been rumbling on since then, with the Nerazzurri believing they were denied two penalties, and Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both receiving two-game suspensions.

Today the officials have been announced for Week 24, and it appears the AIA have decided to take Rizzoli out of the firing line as he's only additional assistant for Sassuolo-Chievo.

Antonio Damato has been put in charge of Lazio’s trip to Milan, while tomorrow’s Napoli-Genoa match will be officiated by Piero Giacomelli.

Serie A Week 24 referees:

Cagliari-Juventus - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Crotone-Roma - Carmine Russo
Fiorentina-Udinese - Maurizio Mariani
Inter-Empoli - Domenico Celi
Lazio-Milan - Antonio Damato
Napoli-Genoa - Piero Giacomelli
Palermo-Atalanta - Daniele Orsato
Sampdoria-Bologna - Michael Fabbri
Sassuolo-Chievo - Pierluigi Pairetto
Torino-Pescara - Fabio Maresca

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies