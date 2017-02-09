Nicola Rizzoli has been taken out of the firing line for Week 24, following the Derby d’Italia controversy.
The referee has been criticised for his performance in Sunday night’s game, which saw Juventus beat Inter in Turin.
Controversy has been rumbling on since then, with the Nerazzurri believing they were denied two penalties, and Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both receiving two-game suspensions.
Today the officials have been announced for Week 24, and it appears the AIA have decided to take Rizzoli out of the firing line as he's only additional assistant for Sassuolo-Chievo.
Antonio Damato has been put in charge of Lazio’s trip to Milan, while tomorrow’s Napoli-Genoa match will be officiated by Piero Giacomelli.
Serie A Week 24 referees:
Cagliari-Juventus - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Crotone-Roma - Carmine Russo
Fiorentina-Udinese - Maurizio Mariani
Inter-Empoli - Domenico Celi
Lazio-Milan - Antonio Damato
Napoli-Genoa - Piero Giacomelli
Palermo-Atalanta - Daniele Orsato
Sampdoria-Bologna - Michael Fabbri
Sassuolo-Chievo - Pierluigi Pairetto
Torino-Pescara - Fabio Maresca
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.