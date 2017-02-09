NEWS
Thursday February 9 2017
Maradona takes FIFA role
By Football Italia staff

Napoli legend Diego Maradona announces he will work with FIFA for “clean and transparent football”.

The Argentine has been critical of Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini in the past, but it appears he will now work alongside President Gianni Infantino to battle corruption.

“Now it's official,” Maradona wrote on his Facebook page, alongside a picture of himself with Infantino.

“Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football. Thanks to all who have encouraged me to face this new challenge!”

