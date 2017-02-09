NEWS
Thursday February 9 2017
Fazio: ‘Roma want the Europa League’
By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio confirms Roma’s “objective is to win” the Europa League, and compares Spain, England and Italy.

The Giallorossi face Villarreal next Thursday, and the defender was asked about the tie in a Q&A with fans.

“Soon we’ll be back in the Europa League and we’re up against Villarreal,” Fazio said.

“They’re a good team, quick and clinical, and it will be difficult for us to beat them. They defend well, their stadium is small but the fans are passionate.

“We have to do it [beat them] though, because our objective is to win the competition.”

Fazio has also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla, and was asked about the differences between Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga.

“Italian football is more tactical. In England it’s more physical football, nothing to do with tactics. I like to play with the ball, and I like the Spanish and Italian Leagues.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies