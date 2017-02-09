Fazio: ‘Roma want the Europa League’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio confirms Roma’s “objective is to win” the Europa League, and compares Spain, England and Italy.

The Giallorossi face Villarreal next Thursday, and the defender was asked about the tie in a Q&A with fans.

“Soon we’ll be back in the Europa League and we’re up against Villarreal,” Fazio said.

“They’re a good team, quick and clinical, and it will be difficult for us to beat them. They defend well, their stadium is small but the fans are passionate.

“We have to do it [beat them] though, because our objective is to win the competition.”

Fazio has also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla, and was asked about the differences between Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga.

“Italian football is more tactical. In England it’s more physical football, nothing to do with tactics. I like to play with the ball, and I like the Spanish and Italian Leagues.”

