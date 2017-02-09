ADL: ‘Beautiful football is important’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis praises Juventus for their will to win, but “putting beauty into football is important”.

Maurizio Sarri’s Partenopei are widely seen as playing the most attractive football in Serie A, but currently lie nine points behind six-time champions.

“Juve are always Juve, you can’t forget that,” De Laurentiis explained to Sky.

“They have a gentleman Coach [Max Allegri], who can change a game already in progess, and they’re used to winning.

“They never give up, they go onto the pitch super-motivated and start knocking the opposition around professionally, not with their fists but with the ball.

“They take to the pitch to beat the opposition, not to play beautiful football, whereas they say about us that we play nice football but we have to be more cynical.

“I push for elegance and being sportsmanlike, and we’re different with Sarri’s game. We don’t battle on a muscular level, while the Bianconeri are physical.

“I’m with Sarri who is fun and has an aesthetic. Putting beauty into football is important.”

De Laurentiis was also asked about Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

“It will be a tense game, but a healthy tension. We hope to prevail tactically, but also in the quality of our play because all the players out there will be quality.

“When say that we have to be focused on the next game [against Genoa] it’s not just a cliché, though everyone says it now. It’s about concentration.

“If a player is already thinking about the game against Real Madrid, the champions of champions, then they’ll go into this game exhausted.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.