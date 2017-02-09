Immobile: ‘Big game with Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile discusses Lazio’s “important game with Milan” and aims to improve his scoring record against big clubs.

The Biancocelesti meet Vincenzo Montella’s side on Monday night, in a match which could be crucial in the race for European football.

“It will be an important game with Milan,” Immobile confirmed, speaking to reporters outside the Lazio nelle Scuole event.

“We’ll be facing a direct rival, who beat Bologna yesterday with nine-men. It does bother me slightly not having scored against the big clubs, even if Atalanta can now be considered as such.

“The Coppa Italia derby with Roma? It’s still early, there are a lot of games between now and then, so now we can only talk of Milan.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.