Inter hit back at Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Inter have released a statement hitting back at Juventus - “we all have a past, we have ours and we're proud of it”.

The Nerazzurri were incensed by the refereeing in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday night, with Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi given two-game bans for their reactions in the final minutes.

The Old Lady’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta accused the Beneamata of having a “culture of alibis” while Exor President John Elkann went as far as calling them “sore losers”.

“In reply to recent comments in the media, Inter finds it hard to understand why Juventus keeps talking about us when our focus has never been on them,” an official statement on Inter’s website begins.

“We have, politely and through the appropriate channels, sought to discuss what we feel were debatable refereeing decisions in a match that was important not only to us, but also to the whole of Serie A.

“Now we are thinking only about the future, without forgetting that we played well in Turin despite the final result.

“The fact that various people have decided to comment on us suggests they are worried about us.

“We all have a past. We have ours and we're proud of it.”

