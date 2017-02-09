Saputo: ‘Disappointed and angry’

By Football Italia staff

Bologna President Joey Saputo is “disappointed and very angry” after the last two results.

The Rossoblu were thrashed 1-7 by Napoli on Saturday, before going down 0-1 to a nine-man Milan side last night.

“Like every Bologna fan, I’m disappointed and very angry,” Saputo wrote on the club’s official website.

“I’ve been involved in football for more than 30 years, and I know that losing is part of the game.

“There are different ways though. Conceding seven goals to Napoli and then three days later losing to a Milan side which was down to nine men is not acceptable.

“I’m disappointed even more when I think about the passion and attachment to the colours that our fans have always shown.

“Today I spoke at length with my men in Bologna. We analysed the situation, and I found the team to have the will to react with pride.

“Sampdoria await on Sunday, then comes Inter. These won’t be easy games, and we must rediscover the value that, until a week ago, the lads had shown they have.

“With this knowledge we must start again, knowing full well that you only overcome the bad times with hard work and togetherness.

“Now, more than ever, Forza Bologna!”

