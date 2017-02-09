Hernanes: ‘Thank you, Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Hernanes thanks Juventus after leaving for Hebei China Fortune - “an honour to wear this shirt”.

It was officially confirmed today that the Brazilian has joined the Chinese Super League club, for a fee of €8m plus €2m in bonuses.

“I had quite a journey in Italy,” Hernanes, a former Lazio and Inter player, wrote on his Instagram page.

“Wearing this shirt for a year and a half has been an honour, a great pleasure and a source of pride. I’d like to thank everyone for this opportunity.

“From the President to the directors, through the coaching staff, the medical staff, the physiotherapists, the Press officers, the marketing staff and the canteen staff - thank you for all the courtesy and kindness you’ve shown me!

“I want to thank the fans who have given me support over the last 18 months. Thank you all every much, and forza Juve always!”

