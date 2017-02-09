Nainggolan: ‘I hate Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan says “I hate Juventus” because “they always win with a penalty or a free-kick”.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri in the past, but has repeatedly denied he’d make the transfer.

“I am one who is against Juve,” Nainggolan told fans in a video posted by Corriere dello Sport.

“I hate Juve, always. At Cagliari I’d have given my balls to beat Juve, at the Juventus Stadium I always drew with Cagliari against Juve.

“The won the Scudetto against us when we were in Trieste. I hate them because they always win with a penalty or a free-kick.

“I came to Roma to win something against Juventus, who always had help. If we don’t win the Scudetto we’ll win the Coppa Italia, I tell you that.

“Against Lazio in the semi-finals we’ll win both, trust me."

