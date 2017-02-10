NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
CdS: Muriel strikes Inter deal
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that striker Luis Muriel has agreed personal terms with Inter, but an agreement is yet to be struck with Sampdoria

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Colombian has agreed a move to the Nerazzurri through his agent Alessandro Lucci.

The 25-year-old was acquired from Udinese in 2010, and has since scored 40 goals in 157 appearances, prompting rumours of interest from a number of clubs.

Currently under contract until 2019, Muriel has a release clause of €28m, but Samp President Massimo Ferrero is said to be hopeful for an extension that would see the clause rise to €35m.

Having already approached the player, the same report suggests that Inter are hoping to strike a deal before such a renewal is brokered, and are aiming to lower the amount paid up front through performance-related additions.

The player currently earns €900,000 per season, a figure that would more than double with a move to Inter.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies