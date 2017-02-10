NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Insigne to resume contract talks
By Football Italia staff

Napoli will reportedly meet with Lorenzo Insigne in order to revisit contract negotiations.

The two parties met over the summer, but no resolution was found. According to today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, a meeting is booked for next week with the aim of moving forward with a deal.

After a fairly slow start to the season, the pint-sized Neapolitan has now registered seven goals and five assists in Serie A, wowing the fans with some incredible strikes.

During the previous campaign, he complimented former striker Gonzalo Higuain perfectly, weighing in with 12 goals and 10 assists of his own.

Currently under contract until 2019, Insigne is said to be pushing for an increase on his current salary of €1.1m.

