Deulofeu set for false nine role

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is reportedly ready to deploy winger Gerard Deulofeu as a false nine in his Milan side.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Coach is wanting to take advantage of the Spaniard’s mobility and movement in order to place him in the role of a decoy centre-forward.

Such a hypothesis has only been formulated in recent days, after a superb performance from the Everton loanee helped his side to victory against Bologna with only nine men.

The Rossoneri have only scored four goals in their last five matches, four of which have been defeats.

With striker Carlos Bacca having only registered once in those aforementioned fixtures and the form of Gianluca Lapadula disappointing, Montella could be tempted to experiment with the alternative setup.

