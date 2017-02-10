NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Barzagli out two weeks
By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is expected to be out for two weeks after suffering an injury against Crotone on Wednesday evening.

The 35-year-old replaced Dani Alves in the final stages of the match and was said to have felt the discomfort after the game had finished.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Italian international is likely to be out for around two weeks with the problem, with an official announcement on the prognosis yet to come.

Barzagli has already suffered a lengthy spell on the sidelines this term, a dislocated shoulder sustained in early November keeping him out around six weeks.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies