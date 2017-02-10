Barzagli out two weeks

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is expected to be out for two weeks after suffering an injury against Crotone on Wednesday evening.

The 35-year-old replaced Dani Alves in the final stages of the match and was said to have felt the discomfort after the game had finished.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Italian international is likely to be out for around two weeks with the problem, with an official announcement on the prognosis yet to come.

Barzagli has already suffered a lengthy spell on the sidelines this term, a dislocated shoulder sustained in early November keeping him out around six weeks.

