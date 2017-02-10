Milan defensive emergency

By Football Italia staff

Milan are suffering an emergency in defence with a fresh injury to Alessio Romagnoli.

The Rossoneri take on Lazio on Monday evening, with Romagnoli unlikely to be fit after suffering an injury to his right thigh.

Vincenzo Montella already has Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria all missing through injury, and Gabriel Paletta is suspended after being sent off against Bologna.

CalcioNews24 reports that the Coach will likely call Raul Zucchetti and Matteo Gabbia from the youth team to the squad, and will be forced to play Gustavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata in the heart of the defence.

