Totti in future FIGC role?

By Football Italia staff

Roma captain Francesco Totti could see a future role within the FIGC, according to reports.

Speaking at the Ariston theatre for the Sanremo festival Totti gave no clear indication of where his future path would lead.

"In the future I will take up an important role, at Roma or not,” the captain told reporters.

"I will do something that I will enjoy, just so there are no misunderstandings."

Now Corriere dello Sport have reported a scenario whereby Totti could take up a high position within Italian football’s governing body.

Such a prestigious role would allow the 40-year-old to remain in Rome, although it would not reap significant financial rewards.

The new hypothesis comes as a surprise, as many expected the legendary Roma number 10 to step straight into a role at the club upon his retirement.



