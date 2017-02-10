Beijing interest in Paloschi

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta striker Alberto Paloschi is reportedly subject to interest from Chinese side Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

According to the Corriere di Bergamo, the former Swansea man is subject to a bid of around €10m.

The 27-year-old returned to Italy from the Premier League in the summer, having failed to make his mark in England.

Since then he has also struggled for playing time with the Bergamaschi, Coach Gian Piero Gasperini preferring 21-year-old Andrea Petagna up front.

There is still time for a deal to go through for the out of favour player, with the window remaining open in China until February 28th.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.