Muriel: 'Only thinking of Samp'

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel has refused to comment on rumours that he has an agreement in place with Inter ahead of a summer move to the club.

The Colombian insisted that he was ‘only thinking about Sampdoria,’ despite newspaper reports to the contrary.

"Against Milan was a game like all the others we have played up until now," the Colombian told Sky Sport Italia.

"We thought exclusively about our own style of play. Last year I had a normal relationship with the Coach [Vincenzo] Montella.

"Now I’m thinking only about Sampdoria, not the future.

"I want to enjoy my time to the fullest and do everything for the shirt I'm wearing.

"I hope to achieve my goals."

