Friday February 10 2017
Milan all set for March takeover
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan will finally close their takeover deal on March 3rd, with no further delays expected.

According to Tuttosport, a fee of €320m will be deposited between February 20th and 27th, the money moving from Sino-Europe Sports to Fininvest via Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg.

The Italian newspaper also indicates that the Chinese consortium will add a further €100m to be invested into the general infrastructure of the club, which will be in addition to the €100m put aside for the summer transfer market.

Next, two meetings will be scheduled for March 1st and a final encounter on March 3rd in order to finally tie up the deal.

The takeover has been previously subject to endless delays, with the SES group having announced in December that the sale would be put back until March.

This was said to be due to the Chinese government having placed restrictions on such a large sum of money being invested on foreign shores.

