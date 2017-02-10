Caldara: Gasperini key to success

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara believes that Coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been key to his success this season.

The 22-year-old was purchased by Juventus in January for €15m, plus a further €6m in performance-related bonuses, but will remain with Atalanta until summer 2018. How will this extra time with the club be of benefit?

"Atalanta believe in young people and allow them more time to grow, Caldara told Tuttosport. "Atalanta wait for you."

How did such a high-profile transfer come about after just a handful of Serie A appearances?

"It all happened in the blink of an eye, I started playing in October and in a few months has come all this success.

"The way to handle the situation is to take each day as it comes: not to think about things to much. This will keep me grounded. The aim is to keep improving and to be ready for Juve.

"Of course, things have changed in my relationship with people has changed, but I still don’t think about it.

"Maybe I’ll realise when I arrive in Turin, but not now. I'm calm as if nothing has changed.

"Obviously people stop me now, but it's good that the responsibilities increase, because you know you play for a club that believed in you and also one that raised you.

"Gasperini has given me so much confidence right from the start, at the beginning I was aware that I did not deserve to play. I did not feel ready.

"But the Coach has never made me feel the weight of this. Before my debut against Napoli, he waited for the very last possible moment to tell me that I was playing, it was the best way to not put too much pressure on me."

