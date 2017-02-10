Caldara: 'I thought Juve were joking!'

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara reveals that when he heard about interest from Juventus he 'thought it was a joke!'

The youngster signed for the club in January, but will remain with Atalanta until the end of next season. The defender has put this success down to assistance from Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, but can the Bergamaschi finish in the European places this summer?

"We believe we can do it, although we know it will be difficult," Caldara continued in an interview with Tuttosport. "But we play all out to win and we run until our legs can no longer carry us."

After his move to the Bianconeri, can he expect a senior call-up to the Italy squad next?

"Now I’m only thinking about the Under-21 side, if one day I had a full call-up to the national side it would be an honour."

Juventus are looking likely to win a sixth-consecutive Scudetto, so what does the youngster think makes the difference for his new team?

"Secrets? The mentality: they never play badly two games in a row and that makes a difference, while Roma and Napoli perhaps give more points to their opponents.

"Juve don’t make this mistake. It is this that makes the difference.

"What did I think when they told me they wanted me at Juve? I thought it was a joke, I did not believe it after a dozen appearances in Serie A.

"I thought they were just rumors. But …"

