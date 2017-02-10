Enzo Maresca annouces retirement

By Football Italia staff

37-year-old Enzo Maresca has officially announced his retirement from football today.

The midfielder had latterly been playing at Serie B side Hellas Verona, but had previously enjoyed spells in England, Spain and in his native Italy with clubs including Fiorentina, Juventus, Sampdoria and Palermo.

Maresca made the announcement via his Instagram profile.

"At 37, after nearly 20 years of football, I have decided to stop," Maresca wrote.

"They were years lived with immense passion, a passion that has brought me to play in four different countries, a passion that has given me the opportunity to learn about different cultures and worlds.

“I am proud of all the shirts that I wore, the first being that of West Bromwich Albion in 1998, through those Juventus, Bologna, Piacenza, Fiorentina, Sevilla, Olympiakos, Malaga, Sampdoria, Palermo, and finally that of Hellas Verona .

"A huge thanks to all these clubs that have given me the opportunity to grow as a player and as a man.

"Clubs that have given me the chance to win so much: (Italian Super Cup 2002 Scudetto 2003, Europa League 2006, Europa League 2007, European Super Cup 2007, the Copa del Rey in 2007, Spanish Super Cup in 2007, Serie B 2014).

"Thanks to all the teammates who accompanied me in this beautiful story. I am calm. Which is why I need to start a new story. And I am happy.

"Because every day I can hug my family. [They are the] only source of energy. Always and and forever. THANK YOU FOOTBALL!!! ".

