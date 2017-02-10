Zamp: 'I'm selling to Americans!'

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini announces 'I’m selling to the Americans in March!'

The controverial owner also refuted claims about his notoriety for sacking Coaches and revealed hope for staying up, despite remaining eight points away from salvation.

"We start from the end. I never lost hope of salvation," Zamparini told Corriere dello Sport.

"The draw with Napoli and the victory against Crotone nourishes this hope and it is no coincidence that the embodiment of both is [Ilija] Nestorovski.

"We paid €500,000, now his value varies between €15m and €20m. Nestorovski is a safe bet. He was pointed out by a friend who lives in Croatia, the same one that put us on the trail of [Josip] Posavec and [Aleksandar] Trajkovski.

"Criticism? In my fifteen years spent at Palermo €100m in sales were necessary because they were imposed by budgetary reasons, on which ignorance is not allowed.

"I’m a Coach-eater? In the thirty years between A and B there was a Coach who worked for three years with me: [Walter] Novellino. And I also launched [Giampiero] Ventura, [Luciano] Spalletti, [Alberto] Zaccheroni, [Gian Piero] Gasperini.

"Therefore it is not true that I have always driven them away.

"[Eugenio] Corini? He found himself in a very difficult situation. He had arrived as the savior of his country, but he could not save us. League presidency?

"[Walter] Veltroni is a serious and reliable person, but he has political affiliations. I think there’s a better person for President of the FIGC.

"However, it is no longer my problem. I told him that in March I will Palermo to the Americans."

