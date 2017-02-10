Juve in for Sanchez?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England suggest that Juventus are preparing a large summer bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Bianconeri are ready to offer the player more than the £250,000 per week currently put on the table by the Gunners.

The Chilean will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of the season, although Arsenal are said to be keen to agree a new and improved contract.

Sanchez has experience of playing in Italy, having made 95 appearances for Udinese between 2006 and 2011.

This term, the 28-year-old has plundered 15 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League.

