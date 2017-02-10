Cannavaro: Still time for Kalinic

By Football Italia staff

Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro admits Nikola Kalinic “has always been my first choice” as he remains hopeful of signing the Fiorentina striker.

Kalinic hinted last month that he rejected a mammoth offer from Tianjin, who had reportedly bid €38m for the Croatian, yet Cannavaro is still hopeful of landing his top target before February 28 – when the Chinese transfer window shuts for the winter.

“Kalinic? I won’t hide it, he’s always been my first choice,” the Coach said Tuttosport.

“For many reasons, nothing was done. We’ll wait, there are still several days [of the transfer window] left.

“We’ll see what happens and what the market proposes. There are many reasons why you don’t sign a player.

“Kalinic isn’t the only player that we’re following, even though he has the characteristics we’re looking for in a striker. After that, people make their own minds up.

“Everyone tells me, ‘stop buying players from Italy’, yet I still haven’t bought any. I’ve tried, but...

“The market in China shuts on February 28 and we’re evaluating many possibilities.

“It’s not easy, however, because clubs don’t sell in January.”

