Friday February 10 2017
Coppa: Night Rome derby
By Football Italia staff

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between Lazio and Roma will be played on the night of Wednesday March 1.

The Derby della Capitale has not been played in the evening since April 2013, when six spectators were stabbed, eight were injured and four were arrested.

Lega Serie A, which ratified the scheduling on Friday, will also avoid paying a €1m penalty to state broadcaster Rai due to the game not being played during daytime.

The Olimpico’s Curva Nord and Tribuna Tevere are set to be allocated to Lazio fans, with their Roma counterparts given the Curva Sud and Tribuna Monte Mario.

The other semi-final first leg between Juentus and Napoli has additionally been scheduled for 19:45 GMT, albeit a day earlier on February 28.

