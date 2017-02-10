‘Gagliardini grew out of Atalanta’

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini claims Roberto Gagliardini “had pushed his limits” at Atalanta but is backing the midfielder to flourish as an Inter player.

Gagliardini joined Inter for €28m last month, just half-a-season after he broke into the Atalanta team, and Gasperini feels his former protege has what it takes to rise to the Nerazzurri’s demands.

“I wished him well,” the Coach told Corriere della Sera.

“He’s developed in a fantastic way and when Inter went in for him, at that point he had pushed his limits.

“I told him, ‘go, don’t play like a kid and have litte reverence’. [Inter] are a club that don’t forgive.

“Then, clearly, he needs [to show] the great technical ability that he has.”

